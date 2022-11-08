Patricia Ramirez, 58, of Bay City passed away October 30, 2022. She was born on May 21, 1964 in Palacios to the late Leonardo Nevarez and Lydia Hernandez. Patricia was well known for her hard work, willingness to help others, and her love and dedication to her children was extraordinary. She was a loving and caring daughter, mother, sister, and friend. Patricia is remembered by many, because of her generosity, kindness, good workmanship, and always spreading the gospel of Jesus. She worked many years in retail, she also picked people up for church in the beloved “church van”, and housekeeping. She absolutely loved spending time with her family and friends and going for drives even if in her last years she would fall asleep every time. Patricia was very well known for her saying “it’s not Goodbye, it’s See you later!” because she truly believed we would all be reunited in heaven one day.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers: Tony Hernandez, Ricky Hernandez, and Adam Lee Navarez; and step-daughter Tara Renea Lopez. She is survived by 3 children: Roger Ramirez Jr, Jayme Denise Lopez, and Ricky Lee Lopez; 2 grandchildren: Jenna Marie Ramirez and Ysidro Lee Ramirez; 4 brothers: Joe Martinez, Robert Martinez, Jesus Martinez, and Kevin Dale Nevarez; and sister: Maria Martinez. Patricia was also survived by her dearly loved step-children: James Lee Lopez Jr and April Denise Lopez; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends; the father of Roger: Roger Ramirez Sr; and father of Jayme & Ricky: James Lee Lopez, Sr.
A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022 at North Side Chapel in Bay City with Pastor Tommy Griffin officiating.