Jeffery Lyndon Zbranek
July 5, 1964 - August 20, 2021
Jeffery Lyndon “Jeff” Zbranek 57, of Blessing, TX passed away August 20, 2021. He was born July 5, 1964, in El Campo, TX to Emil and Ruby Adams Zbranek.
Jeff was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved fishing and spending time with his family. Jeff was a faithful servant of the Lord and spent many hours reading his Bible and praying.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Patricia Sliva Zbranek; children DanYelle Montague and husband Jonathan, Jared Zbranek and wife Jessica and Joshua Zbranek; grandchildren Jaden and Jordis Montague and one on the way, Zachary Zbranek; brothers Chris Zbranek, Brian Zbranek, Nathan Zbranek and wife Michelle; nephews Hayden and Ethan, and numerous cousins and other loving relatives.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 27, 2021, at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.