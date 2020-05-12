Emma Jewell Earls
June 6, 1932 - May 8, 2020
Emma Jewell Earls, 87, formerly of Bay City, Texas passed away May 8, 2020. She was born June 6, 1932 in Wharton County, Texas to the late L. E. Johnson and Alja Montgomery Johnson.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Clinton Wallace officiating.
Interment will follow at Eastview Cemetery in Bay City.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas.