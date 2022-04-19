Sandra Sanders Steves
May 6, 1939 –
March 25, 2022
Sandra Sanders Steves, 82, of Bay City, Texas, passed on to her heavenly home on Friday, March 25, 2022, surrounded by loved ones after battling a brief illness. She was born on May 6, 1939, in Bellville, Texas to the late Mary Kirkland and Arthur Eugene Sanders.
She attended high school in Bay City and Navasota, where she made many lifelong friends. Upon her graduation from Navasota High School, she left to pursue an education at Texas Christian University. It was during her time in Bay City that she met the love of her life, Seth Taylor Steves. They were married on March 27, 1959, and made Bay City their home, where they enjoyed 55 years of marriage! The honor and love they shared for one another and their combined faith was the foundation of their happy home, as their family grew and they were blessed with three children: Mary Frances, Jean Claire, and Scott Taylor. Sandra was devoted to her family and enjoyed being a mother, attending her children’s ballgames, swim meets, dancing and piano recitals, and hosting numerous birthday celebrations and slumber parties. She was strong in her faith and made church and Sunday School attendance a priority for her family.
In addition to her family, Sandra was active in the Bay City community, volunteering and serving in the Junior Service League of Bay City, American Cancer Society, Book Review Club, Women’s Pregnancy Center, Pink Ladies Auxiliary, Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, and many other organizations. As a member of the First United Methodist Church, she shared her faith and served wherever she was needed. As a choir member and pianist, she sang and played joyously, and shared her gift and love of music at church and at the Legacy Campus. She loved card games and enjoyed her monthly bridge games with friends. She loved to travel and enjoyed many trips to Branson and other destinations around the world with family and friends. Sandra was a wonderful cook and baker, and famous for her cinnamon rolls, breads, and pies! She loved sharing her gift in the kitchen with her family, friends, neighbors, and anyone in need of a meal or sweet! Her belief in the value of good manners led her to teach a class on etiquette through the Parks and Recreation Program. She loved children was equally loved by them! Both she and Taylor were honored by their community as the Bay City Woman and Man of the Year in 1990.
Sandra was a remarkable wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother! She was a loving and devoted daughter to her parents, Mary and Oscar Kirkland, and Arthur Eugene and Marie Sanders, a devoted and loving wife to Seth Taylor Steves, a loving sister to brothers Mike and David Kirkland, and a devoted great niece to her and Taylor’s great-aunt, Frances Taylor, all who preceded her in death.
Sandra leaves a legacy of faith, hope, and love to all who encountered her. She made lasting memories with her family and friends and touched everyone she met with her abounding joy, goodness, and generosity, which she exhibited every day of her life. She led by example and was an instrument of God’s love, grace, and compassion, always putting the needs of others before her own.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are daughter, Mary Frances and husband Troy Hatchett; daughter Jean Claire and husband John Muskiet, and son, Scott Taylor Steves and wife Michelle; grandchildren: Claire Kubeczka Carter, Meredith Steves, Morgan Steves, Jordan Kubeczka and wife Emily, Anna Hatchett, Hayden Steves, Avery Steves, Chance Muskiet and wife Shelbie, and Whitney Muskiet; great-grandchildren: Seth Carter, Mason Kubeczka, and Jase Kubeczka; sister, Linda Gibson; sister Judy and husband Don Ray; sister Shelly and husband Stuart Schutze: sister-in-law Savanna and husband Albert Franklin; sister-in-law Diana and husband John Null; brother-in-law Lew Steves and wife Judy; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, and many loving friends.
We are grateful for Sandra’s 82 years of life and the time we were able to share with her. We are thankful to God for the special gift that she was and for the love she gave us each and every day. Our comfort and peace are found in the knowledge that she now resides in the Lord’s presence for all eternity!
Visitation for Sandra’s family and friends will be at the First United Methodist Church in Bay City from 1-1:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, followed by a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial in her honor to the Organ Fund at First United Methodist Church, 2300 Avenue H, Bay City, or the Bay City Public Library, 1100 7th Street, Bay City, Texas 77414.