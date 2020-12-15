Peggy Juanita (Elkins) Weldon
May 28, 1934 - December 12, 2020
Beloved Peggy Juanita (Elkins) Weldon, passed away December 12, 2020 of non-covid pneumonia.
Peggy Juanita Weldon, 86, of Bay City, Texas, passed away with daughter, Jennifer and son, Michael by her side. She was born on May 28, 1934 to William Reily David and Bertha Juanita (Baird) Elkins in Dayton Texas. Peggy graduated from Bay City High School in 1950, received her B.A. in Music and Elementary Education at the University of Houston and a M.S. in Counseling at the University of Houston at Clear Lake.
She was married to the late Neil Weldon in 1956. They lived in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia.
She is survived by daughter, Jennifer Weldon; sons, David Weldon and wife Teresa (Tennison) Weldon, and Michael Weldon; and granddaughters, Audrey Weldon and Claire (Weldon) Fritsche.
Peggy was an organist and pianist that played and taught music to many children and adults. She was able to share her love of music to many people that she taught. Neil's work as a petroleum engineer enabled them to live overseas and fulfill their love of travel and history.
Peggy always saw the best in people and was so good at building up others so they could see themselves through her eyes.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to First United Methodist Church of Bay City, Texas Food Pantry, fumcbc@sbcglobal.net
