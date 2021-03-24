Richard Robert Story Sr.
July 28, 1968 – March 20, 2021
Richard Robert Story Sr., 52, of Van Vleck, Texas, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Bay City, Texas. He was born July 28, 1968 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to Richard Dare Story, and Linda K. Greenwood Story.
Richard attended Bay City High School before going through the Victoria College Law Enforcement Academy. He served as a reserve deputy for Jackson County before entering the field of nuclear security at South Texas Project. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his German Shepherds, hunting, fishing, camping, and riding his motorcycle.
He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Ryan Story.
He is survived by his parents, Richard and Linda Story; loving wife, Shelly Story; sons, Richard Robert Story Jr. (Wendy), Zachary Aaron Story, Jonathan Davant Gormey, Nicholas Ryan Gormey, and Zachary Lee Gormey; brother, Steve Story; and grandchildren, Haiden Crew Story, Troy Story, Adriana Story, Zayda Garay, and Skyler Salinas.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Bay City. Services will follow at 10 a.m. with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas. Richard’s sons and friend, Robert Lopez, will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are his brother, Steve Story, and friends Frankie Owen, Matt Tovar, and Mark Holland.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.