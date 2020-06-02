Sebron “Pete” Bryant Jr.
March 23, 1941 – May 30, 2020
Funeral services for Sebron “Pete” Bryant Jr., 79, of Van Vleck, Texas, will be held on Saturday June 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Eastview St. Cemetery in Bay City, Texas.
For those individuals who wish to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday June 5, 2020 at Lakeside Memorial Chapel, 3318 Avenue D. Bay City, Texas.
Condolences may be shared with the family on-line at lakesidemfh@gmail.com.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 703 N. Brooks St. Brazoria, Texas 77422; 979-798-5253.