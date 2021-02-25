Terry Lee Osborne
July 26, 1949 – February 12, 2021
Terry Lee Osborne, 71, of West Columbia, Texas passed away February 12, 2021. He was born July 26, 1949 in Bay City, Texas to the late Frank James Osborne and Sarah Katherine Lloyd Osborne.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1971 and received the Navy & Marine Medal for saving a fellow sailor who fell overboard.
Terry worked for State Farm Insurance as a claims adjuster for 35 years. After retirement in 2009, he spent his days gardening and playing more golf with his wife, son and golfing buddies. One of his other hobbies was going to Coushatta and playing his favorite Top Dollar machine.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by step-father, Reggie Hayes; sister, Nancy Osborne McMullen; brother-in-law, Phil McMullen; and father & mother-in-law, Sam and Josephine Mathis.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanne Mathis Osborne; son, Darrell Osborne (Leesa); brother, Skipper Osborne (Diana); brother-in-law, Gary Mathis; nieces and nephews, Jamie McMullen Johnson (Kyle), Stacey Osborne Richards (Jess), Brandon Osborne (Jamie), Trent Mathis (Kayla) and Todd Mathis; and many special friends.
Terry was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen Vacek officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Terry’s name to Holy Cross School Foundation, 2001 Katy Ave., Bay City, Texas 77414.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.