Clifton Whitfield Nelson, Sr., 90, of Bay City, Texas, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021. He was born February 13, 1931, in Orono, Maine to Winslow Ara and Esther Getchell Nelson.
Clif loved his church, his family, golfing, fishing, and travelling. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 55 years. He never met a stranger. Clif truly lived his life until he died.
Clif was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Dolores Nelson. He is survived by his daughter Cathy McGee (Gary), son Whit Nelson (Susan), sister Shirley Frost, sister-in-law Judy Brown and Anita Lewis. He is also survived by his many grandchildren Les McGee (Nissa), Joshua Nelson (Heather), Cody McGee, Jordan Nelson (Rebecca), and great-grandchildren Jackson McGee, Zipporah Nelson, and Jacob Nelson.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Bay City. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Texas Baptist Men c/o First Baptist Church – Bay City.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.