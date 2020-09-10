Robin Lynn (Missy) Hawbecker
November 4, 1961 – September 5, 2020
Missy Hawbecker passed away September 5, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born November 4, 1961 in Fort Leonard Wood, MO to the late Maxie H. and Waltraud R. Shipp.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Daniel; daughter, Danielle; and granddaughters, Alorah and Cindel. She is also survived by her sister, Brenda Burr & brother-in-law, Gregg Sanford of Bay City; and niece, Rachel Burr of Baytown.
Viewing will be held September 18, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Funeral services will be September 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Crawford-Bowers.