Geneva May Hamilton, 92, of Bay City, Texas passed went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 8, 2022. She was born November 7, 1929, in New Gulf, TX to the late Chester Middleton and Johnnie Reese Middleton.
Neva, as she was most well-known, married Jack Hamilton on March 20, 1949, at Calvary Baptist Church, where she became a dedicated and lifelong member. She and Jack raised their children and shared 67 years of marriage. Neva enjoyed her time as a dedicated homemaker, her Sunday school class, and being part of the Women’s Missionary Union.
Neva is preceded in death by her parents; husband Jack; brothers T.J., J.R. and Owen Middleton, and sister Juanell Clayton. She is survived by children Jacqueline Matura (Lester), Dennis Hamilton and Carolyn Wells, all of Bay City; grandchildren Thomas Matura, Stephanie Reed (Robby), Elizabeth Rodgers (Matthew), Sarah Hudson (Bobby), and Edward Wells (Jill); great-grandchildren Kailah and Kade Matura, Robert and Ruger Reed, Emily and Kathryn Rodgers, Katelyn, Shelby and Loren Hudson, and Anastasia, Jackson and Samuel Wells; sister Sue Lowery, and a number of nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Lane Par-Due officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck. Pallbearers are Thomas Matura, Matthew Rodgers, Edward Wells, Robby Reed, Robert Reed and Ryan Abercrombie. Honorary pallbearers are Bobby Hudson, Kade Matura, Ruger Reed and Jackson Wells.
Online condolences may be share with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.