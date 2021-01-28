Connie Susan Blakley
November 3,1951 - January 25, 2021
Connie Susan Blakley, 69, of College Station, Texas passed peacefully on January 25, 2021. She was born November 3, 1951 in Wharton County, Texas to Ebbie Byron Cummings and Margie Lois (Lusk) Cummings.
She attended school in Van Vleck, Texas, where she would eventually meet and marry the love of her life, Jimmy Blakley in 1970. They enjoyed over 50 wonderful years together and were blessed with three children and five grandchildren. Connie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
After attending Central Texas College and working on the Texas A&M University campus early in their marriage, Connie, an avid reader, would eventually enjoy 15 years helping others at Audubon Regional Library in Saint Francisville, La. In addition to her books, she also loved her music (especially the Beatles) and beneath her quiet, composed exterior, was a happy hippie soul with a mischievous side. Our llama mama!
Connie is preceded in death by her parents, E.B. and Lois Cummings; brother, David Carroll; and father-in-law, James Milton Blakley.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jimmy Barrow Blakley; children, Katherine Arceneaux (Brian), Michael Blakley, and Tiffany Benedix (Brian); grandchildren, Colette, Stephen, and Dylan Arceneaux, Nathaniel and Olivia Benedix; mother-in-law, Mary Jane Blakley; sisters, Lynda Westbrook (John) and Genelle Logan (Pat); brother, Kenneth Cummings; sister-in-law, Brenda Carroll; and German “daughter”, Jana Arnold; and many more beloved nieces, nephews, in-laws (and outlaws).
The family of Connie would like to say a special thank you to MD Anderson for the care that mom received over the last four years. Connie’s family also asks for people to donate to MD Anderson Cancer Center or their local animal shelter in lieu of flowers.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, February 1, 2021 at Hico Cemetery, Hico Texas with Pastor Don Moore officiating.