Angelo Rene Rodriguez, 12, of Wharton died suddenly on Sunday, October 24th in a motor vehicle accident with his Godmother, Felicia Gonzales. He was born on June 23, 2009, in Bay City.
Angelo was a 7th grader at Iago Junior High where he participated in the band. He played the trombone. He was so happy to receive his Apple Watch, enjoyed playing video games and watching soccer. He also participated in UIL. Angelo loved playing outside with his brothers, mowing the grass on his Daddy’s riding lawn mower, cooking breakfast and helping his mother make tortillas. He enjoyed spending weekends with his Godparents and family. He was preceded in death by his great grandfather, Alfred Helms, Sr. and God parent, Felicia Gonzales.
Left to mourn his loss are his parents, Jillian and Michael Mejares, Jr., Anthony Rodriguez of Bay City; Godparents, Joe Gonzales (Felicia) and their children, Larry, Albert and Kristina of Bay City; brothers, Romeo Rodriguez, Michael Mejares, III, Nicholas Estrada and Aidan Michael Mejares of Boling; grandparents: Charles & Bridgett Merecka of Boling, Terisa Mejares of Bay City, Andrew Rodriguez of Bay City, Janie & Alejos Gonzales of Bay City, Toni & David Weaver of Boling; co-parents, Rachel and Randy Edison and their children; great grandparents, Linda Helms (Mamaw) of Bay City, Scott Kirkham of Rosenberg and Rodolfo Aguilera and Felicitas Gonzales; aunts and uncles, Catherine & Alex Keener, Chloe Merecka, Carli Merecka, Cali Merecka, Phillip Erevia and Casey Barron, Mary Jane Aguilar, Monica Mejares, Rene Rodriguez, Janie Agu, Lenzi Torres, Frederick Agu, TJ Rodriguez and Alex Jimenez, and Irma Sanchez; great Aunt Wendy & Efrain DeLeon, Alfred & Amy Helms, Jr., Darren & Krissa Helms; his classmates and facility at Iago Junior High. Along with numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Angelo’s funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home with Jim Smith officiating.
. Burial will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City. Serving as pallbearers were Charles Merecka, Alex Keener, Joe Gonzales, Larry Jacques, Jr., Philip Erevia, Rene Rodriguez and Frederick Agu. Honorary Pallbearers were his brothers, Romeo Rodriguez, Michael Mejares III, Nicholas Estrada and Aidan Mejares.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com