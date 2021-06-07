Rogers Burnett
January 3, 1950 - May 29, 2021
Funeral services for Rogers Burnett, age 71, of Bay City, Texas will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Avenue C, Bay City, Texas 77414 with Pastor K. W. Bree officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Rogers was born on January 3, 1950 to Ruige Burnett and Carrie Sidney Burnett and passed away on Thursday, May 29, 2021 at his residence surrounded by family.
The full obit, online condolence and signing of the guest registry are made available by visiting our website at www.duncanrobertsfuneralhome.com