Dyneakay Monroe Laidlaw

On May 18, 1957, God blessed Lee, Sr. and Bessie Monroe with a baby girl named Dyneakay (Dinah Kay). Dyneakay grew up with her four siblings in Cedar Lane, Texas. She was the youngest daughter in the family that exhibited traits of being playful and adventurous but was often the soft-spoken child out of the five. Dyneakay was baptized at an early age and was a member of Berean Baptist Church.
Dyneakay attended grade school in Van Vleck, Texas and was a proud graduate of Van Vleck High School Class of 1975.
After graduation, she relocated to Bay City, Texas, where she worked at Glenn’s Barbecue. A familiar face to many, she worked there for over 20 years serving the local community. During this time, she met and married Douglas Laidlaw. Dyneakay was a dutiful and attentive wife to her husband while he was in the care of Matagorda Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bay City until he died in 2020. During this time, she was part of the kitchen staff at Matagorda Nursing & Rehabilitation until her untimely death.
On September 8, 2022, Dyneakay transitioned to be with the Lord. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lee Sr. And Bessie Hudgins Monroe; and brother, Kenneth Monroe.
Dyneakay leaves behind to cherish her memories a sister, Roberta (Samuel) Ellis of Bay City, Texas; brothers, Lee (Bertha) Monroe, Jr. of Houston, Texas, and Darryl (Jackie) Monroe of Sweeny, Texas. She will be missed by her nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Funeral services will be Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Green Baptist Church, Bay City, Texas. Visitation will be on Friday, October 7, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lakeside Memorial Chapel, 3318 Ave D Bay City, Texas.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.lakesidemfh.com, on behalf of the Laidlaw family. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 703 N. Brooks St. Brazoria, Texas 77422. 979-798-5253