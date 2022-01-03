Richard Milton Sellers Jan 3, 2022 Jan 3, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Richard Milton SellersDecember 27, 1931 –December 27, 2021 Richard Milton Sellers, 90, of Blessing, TX, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loving family, on December 27, 2021.He was born in Bay City, TX on December 27, 1931.Richard served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War.He enjoyed several hobbies, golf, fishing, hunting, bowling and back in the day, fast pitch softball. He was preceded in death by his wife Rachel Patterson Sellers, Patricia Hudson Sellers daughter in law, sister Barbara, brothers Joe, Johnny.He is survived by sons Michael Sellers and wife Michelle, David Sellers, sister Margret Walker,brothers Jay, Albert, Tommy Walker, Grandchildren Dawn and husband Barry Phillips, Richard Sellers, Michael Lee Sellers and wife Laura,Great Grandchildren Jaiden, Joel, Lane.He will be greatly missed by loved ones and friends.Cemetery service will be held at Hawley Cemetery, Blessing, at 1:00 p.m. on January 12, 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Richard Milton Sellers Michael Lee Sellers Military Johnny Jay Dawn Barry Phillips Michelle Bay City Magazine Today's e-Edition The Bay City Tribune The Bay City Tribune