Diane Elizabeth Mesey, 81, of Bay City passed away December 3, 2022. She was born June 8, 1941 in Elgin, Illinois to the late William Harry Boarder and Lois Dumond Boarder.
Diane was an accomplished quality assurance agent in the nuclear power industry. Later enjoyed working in photography; writing; and as a tutor. She was doted on by her husband, the late Richard J Mesey, for over 60 years. Devoted to her family, friends, and faith in the church. She also loved travel; animals; and was a superb cook. Her grandchild would say “the best cook in the world!” A very wise and sweet hearted woman who inspired many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; daughter Christine Marie Mesey; and brother Robert Bruce Boarder.
Survivors include brother William Harry Boarder, Jr. and grandchildren Carol Pflueger, Brittney Pflueger and Jonathan Pflueger and great grandchildren Gavin Guajardo, Jonathan Pflueger, Asher Pflueger, Kaylee Pflueger and Kennedy Pflueger.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. officiated by Father Stephen Vacek.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.