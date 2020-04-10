Sara Terrell Farris
Sara Terrell Farris, 87, returned to her heavenly home on April 8, 2020, after a battle with diabetic related renal failure.
Her devotion to her family and her faith in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.
Sara is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is pain free and at peace with her creator.
She is survived by her daughter, Terrell and son-in-law Don of Needville; and her two grandchildren, Jacklyn and Nathanael.
The family gratefully declines flowers, but donations will be accepted at Open Door Enterprises, P.O. Box 569, Van Vleck, TX 77482.
Prayers, condolences and memories are gladly accepted at rihat@needvilleisd.com
