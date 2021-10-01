Margaret Woodard Brown “Mott”

Funeral services for Margaret Brown, 83 of Danciger will be Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Christian Church in Cedar Lake with Rev. Larry Jackson officiating and Rev. K.W. Bree, Sr., eulogizing. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Danciger, Texas.
She passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Park Manor of Cyfair in Houston, Texas.
She was a member of St. Mary-Bethlehem Church where she served as an usher at the church for many years and helped with the food committee. She was a Majorette in O.H. High School Band and a member of the O.H. High School Basketball Team. She loved to cook, sew and travel. Her favorite hobbies were going to the casino and spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid sup-porter of the Charlie Brown Alumni Scholarship Fund.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories; son, Royce L. Brown, Danciger, TX; daughters, Matilda A. James (Elijah), Smithville, TX and Sharmarion E. Brown, Houston, TX; sister-in-law, Ava Cravens (Charles), Danciger, TX; granddaughter, Briana Ramos (Pedro); great grandchildren, Elijah Ramos and Caleb Ramos; step-grandchildren, Ramona Ramos and Omarion Ramos all of Houston; good friends, Martha Mae Brown, Danciger, TX, Dorothy Jean McKinney, Old Ocean, TX and Ernestine Robinson, Brazoria, TX and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Lewis Brown, Marshall Murphy, James Wright, Pedro Ramos, Leandrew Brown, Jr., Vernon Jackson and Woodard Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Royce Brown, Elijah James, Rev. Larry Jackson and Charles Cravens.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
