Mavis Moore

Mavis Moore

Mavis Moore

March 13, 1938 –

January 27, 2022

Funeral services for Mavis Moore, 83 of Bay City, Texas will be held on Sunday, February 6, 2022, 1 p.m. at Lakeside Memorial Chapel 3318 Ave D Bay City, Texas.

For those individuals who wish to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be on Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lakesidemfh.com Final arrangements have been entrusted to Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 703 N. Brooks St. Brazoria, Texas 77422. 979-798-5253