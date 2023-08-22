Arlene Mary Kemp Bennett
September 12, 1932 – August 19, 2023
Arlene Mary Kemp Bennett passed into eternal life with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Bryan-College Station, Texas. She was born on September 12, 1932, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Paul and Marie Lukefahr Kemp.
The family relocated to Bay City, Texas, in 1937, to begin a new life. Arlene was part of the first class of students to enter Holy Cross Catholic School in 1940. She graduated from Bay City High School in 1950, lived in Los Angeles for a year, and subsequently attended Southwestern Business College in Houston, Texas. Arlene attended Wharton County Junior College, earning an Associate of Arts degree in Elementary Education and membership in Phi Thea National Honor Society.
While working for Phillips Petroleum Company, Arlene met the love of her life, a handsome Texas A&M engineer, William (Bill) Bennett. After the couple married in 1954, they moved to Fort Huachuca, Arizona, to fulfill Bill’s U.S. Army commission. During that time, they welcomed their first child, Stephen. In 1956, the Bennetts relocated to Bay City, where they raised their four children, Stephen, Rita, Mary, and Thomas. Arlene became Holy Cross Catholic School’s first secretary and librarian and later worked for the Bay City Public Library as assistant to the director, serving two terms on the library board of directors and compiling the history of the first 100 years of the BCPL.
Arlene was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church for 80 years, the Catholic Daughters, Holy Cross Altar Society, and Holy Cross Choir. She served as Cub Scout Den Mother and was active in the Matagorda County A&M Mother’s Club, Pilot Club of Bay City, and the Matagorda County Regional Hospital Auxiliary. Arlene was a Life Member of the Bay City Nature Club, serving as program chair. Spending time with her grandchildren and introducing them to Arizona and birding was one of the great joys of her life.
During retirement, Bill & Arlene traveled extensively and spent part of each year in Green Valley, Arizona. The couple lived a life of service to others, including working with Habitat for Humanity on many projects throughout the U.S. Their 66-year-marriage was centered on the church, their faith, family, and many friendships.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; and son, Tommy.
She is survived by her brother, Richard; three children and spouses, Steve and Pat, Rita and Ken, Mary and Gary; six grandchildren, Ben, Candace, Jacob, Andrew, Tyler and Abbi; and five great-grandchildren, Covy, Crue, Owen, Dean and James.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City, Texas. A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m., followed by Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen Vacek officiating. The interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Arlene’s legacy of service, donations to the following would be greatly appreciated: Holy Cross Catholic School, Bay City Public Library, and the Bay City Nature Center.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.