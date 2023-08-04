Anne Sliva Webber, 92, of Bay City, Texas passed away August 1, 2023. She was born March 30, 1931 in Orchard, Texas to the late Emil Sliva and Annie Pisklak Sliva.
You will be missed by all your friends and family left behind. Your memories will always live on within us. Thank you for your sacrifices, caress, concerns, love, and everything that you have done for your family. She loved traveling, flowers and spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Crystaline Dawn Webber; brothers, Emil, Syl, B. J. and Gilbert Sliva; and sisters, Marie Sliva Robinson, Carmel Sliva Harrison and Kitty Sliva King.
Survivors include her husband, John Webber Jr.; son, Kelly Webber (Jackie); daughters, Lynda Scheppan, Bridget Noffke, Karen Strebek and Kimberly Korenek (Scott), all of Bay City; grandchildren, Troy and Sam Scheppan, Brooke and Roxanne Bond, Brandi Morris, Chris Webber, Kacy and Seth Korenek, Dustin Strebeck, Michael and Katie Ann Noffke; great grandchildren, Katie, Caden and Colton Morris, Riley Bond, Jaxon and Paisley Scheppan and Carson and Brayden Webber; brother, Frank Sliva (Barbara) of Bay City; sister, Flo Sliva Saha of Angleton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City. A rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m., followed by Funeral Mass at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Stephen Vacek officiating. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas. Pallbearers will be Troy Scheppan, Chris Webber, Sam Scheppan, Michael Noffke, Seth Korenek and Dustin Strebeck.
In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church Foundation, 2001 Katy Ave, Bay City, TX 77414-5599.
