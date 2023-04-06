Ann Nell Burns Gann
June 26, 1936 –
April 3, 2023
Ann Nell Burns Gann passed away April 3, 2023. She was born June 26, 1936 in Robstown, Texas to the late John Moody Burns and Grace Lee Harrison Burns.
Her father worked for General Telephone Co. and was often transferred to various towns. She was the “New Girl” in school in Goose Creek, Palacios, back to Robstown, Dalhart, Jourdanton and San Antonio, where she graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1954. She then attended Texas Women’s University in Denton, Texas for one semester and transferred to Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, graduating in May, 1958, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics. She was active in student life serving as a Cheerleader in 1957 and was recognized by Who’s Who Among Students in Colleges and Universities in 1957-1958.
She married her college sweetheart, Jim Gann, June 7, 1958. They moved to Bishop, Texas where she taught 4th grade while completing her Master’s Degree in Elementary Education which she received in 1961 from Texas A & I in Kingsville. During this time, a daughter, Denise Diane was born. Ann Nell’s husband Jim was transferred with Celanese bringing them to Bay City in 1961. A son, Dennis Neal Was born in 1963.
Ann Nell’s teaching career included an “in-home” Gann’s Kindergarten. She also taught grade school and Jr. High classes as well as BCISD Elementary Language Arts Coordinator. She was recognized as an Outstanding Secondary Educator of America in 1975 and named Educator of the Year at BCISD in 1985. She also taught adult and children Sunday School classes for 12 years at Bay City’s First Methodist Church in addition to having served as Chairman of the Altar Guild, Chairman of the Kitchen Committee, served on Church Council, Finance Committee, Bereavement Committee and was a member of the choir for several years, plus past member of the Bell Choir.
She retired from teaching in 1990 and became a Realtor-Associate for the next six years and served on the Bay City Library Board as an officer. Beyond that she said, “I serve my church, I serve my family and other than that, I’m just a very happy Bum!!!”
In Ann Nell’s retirement years, she enjoyed traveling with friends and family. She was her husband’s fishing partner for several decades. She loved to compete in fishing tournaments and won many awards fishing with her female team, most especially “Lingerie on the Bay” tournament. Most of all she relished the love she experienced spending time with family.
Survivors include her husband, James Neal Gann; daughter, Denise Strong and David (husband); son, Dennis Gann and Leslie (wife); sister, Garnett Dornak; grandchildren, Lacey Gann, Garret Gann, Triston Strong, Chloe Gann and Collin Gann; as well as great grandchildren, Grace Nelson, Walker Buckley and Paisley Gann.
Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023 at the First Methodist Church in Bay City. Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Chris McNeill officiating.
Pallbearers will be Alex Buckley (grandson-in-law), Jeff Dornak (nephew), Garret Gann (grandson), Matt McCabe (grand nephew), Sam McCabe (nephew) and Triston Strong (grandson).
Graveside service will be held at the Matagorda Cemetery. Immediately following, “A Celebration of Life” will be held at the “Storm Shack”, walking distance from the Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, 979-245-4613.