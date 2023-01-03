Anita Rosemary Hale, 85, passed away on November 26, 2022. She was born February 21, 1937 in Cisco, TX to the late Thomas James and Sarah Rose Spoonemore.
After graduating from Bay City High School in 1955, Anita married Bryan Duane Hale on December 16, 1955 and began her life as a wife and homemaker. Due to Bryan’s various career opportunities, they lived in 8 cities throughout south Texas. Anita and Bryan were married for nearly 67 years.
Anita’s dream since a little girl was to become a mother. While motherhood came a little late, she was a wonderful mother for 53 years, a nanny for 29 years and great-nanny for 9 years. She loved surrounding herself with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her eldest son, Kevin Duane Hale.
Survivors include her husband, Bryan Duane Hale, daughter Kimberly Rose Cottam and husband Casey Cottam, son Jon Brent Hale and wife Greta Hale. Brothers, James A. Spoonemore and Bob Spoonemore, grandchildren Kayla Bass, Paige Nichols, Colton Hale, Kayla Hale, Alexa Hale, Ethan Cottam, Riley Hale and Haley Hale, great-grandchildren, Keirah Hale, Malik Parson, Leilah Nichols and Aiden Nichols.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 28 at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church in El Campo, TX.