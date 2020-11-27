Peggy O’Brien
January 18, 1942 - November 24, 2020
Peggy O’Brien, 78, of Bay City, Texas passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was born January 18, 1942 in Mansfield, Louisiana to the late Charles Matthews and Jewel Kelly Matthews.
After graduating high school, she moved to Corpus Christi, Texas to attend beauty college. Peggy met the love of her life while there, Wayne O’Brien. They were married for 58 years. Peggy worked for M.J. Denn & Sons for many years before retiring. Peggy loved animals, reading, painting & motorcycle rides but most of all, she loved her family.
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents; and loving husband, Wayne O’Brien.
She is survived by daughters, Kelly Guffey & husband Tom of Brazoria, Kacey Hamlet & husband Tim of Angleton; grandchildren, Evan & husband Chris, Joshua & wife Ashley, Jordan & husband Tommy and Wesley & wife Macy; and great grandchildren, Olivia, Skylar, Charlotte, Hudson, Remi and Emery. Peggy is also survived by her sister, Frances Gasaway & husband Steve.
Her smile and sweet nature will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
The family will receive friends and relatives at 1 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 for a visitation at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas, with funeral services beginning at 2 p.m. with Tom Guffey officiating.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas.
Pallbearers for Mrs. O’Brien will be Joshua Guffey, Wesley Hamlet, Tommy Lieng, Chris Callaway, Curtis Standlee and Darin Kelly. Honorary pallbearers are Steve Gasaway and Stevie Gasaway.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.
