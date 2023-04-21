Christie Dement was named the Lone Finalist for Van Vleck ISD’s superintendent position by The Van Vleck ISD Board of Trustees at Monday’s board meeting. Working with the district for over 25 years, she’s no stranger to Leopard pride.
“I am honored to be able to continue to serve the students, staff, families and surrounding communities,” Dement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.