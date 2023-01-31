On Tuesday, Jan. 24 a man was found deceased inside a vehicle at 1212 Whitson Street, or the old Linnie Roberts Elementary school, after a call was made about a suspicious vehicle. The victim was soon identified at 25-year-old Jared Aplin of Bay City. Bay City ISD was first on the scene, as the location is owned by the school district. Bay City Police Department was then requested to assist BCISD. Multiple law enforcement agencies have assisted with this investigation.
On Wednesday, Jan. 25 a 16-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated robbery, assault on a peace officer and tampering/fabricating physical evidence. The juvenile was transported to a juvenile detention center.
