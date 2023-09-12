Bay City Parks and Recreation Department will host the annual family-friendly event, Touch-A-Truck, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sports Complex, located at 2415 FM 3156.
The occasion offers children and adults a hands-on opportunity to explore and climb on large trucks and machines including fire trucks, tractors, the SWAT van, police cars, animal control vehicles, garbage trucks and maintenance vehicles.
