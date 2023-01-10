Tribune sponsors Gary Borders Chamber luncheon 

The Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture are hosting a Chamber luncheon with Gary Borders Thursday, Jan. 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bay City Civic Center title sponsored by The Bay City Tribune.
Borders has been an East Texas journalist and editor for more than 40 years. He works now as a freelance writer, editor and photographer. His work can be seen at garyborders.com as well as a weekly contribution to the Bay City Tribune and the Palacios Beacon with his Capital Highlights column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.