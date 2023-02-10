In the late hours of Saturday, Feb. 4, Officer Jeromy Washington was dispatched to United Rentals located on Seventh Street. Authorities had been called about a theft in progress that the complainant was watching happen through live security video feeds. The complainant was able to provide authorities with a description of the suspects and their vehicle.
Upon arriving and checking the area, Officer Washington located the suspected vehicle which was reported to have left the scene pulling a stolen welding machine. Once Officer Washington activated his emergency lights to stop the vehicle, the driver of the vehicle refused to stop, and a high-speed pursuit ensued.
