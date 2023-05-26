Matagorda County Attorney Jennifer Chau and Bay City Council had a war of words regarding the city of Bay City’s billing of utility services provided to the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office jail facility at Tuesday’s council meeting.
With questions and discrepancies over water usage and sewage bills totaling over $22,000 owed to the city, Chau wanted the opportunity to ask for a sit-down conversation and negotiations between both entities to come to a solution to move forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.