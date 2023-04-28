The San Jose Subdivision and Fourth Street and Letulle will see street repairs after city council agreed to use set aside funds for the project.
Residents of Tepeyac Avenue and side roads presented their plight and issues with the quality of the streets at a previous city council meeting on March 28. At the time, resident Celeste Rojas said the streets were in such bad condition they caused hundreds of dollars of damage to her vehicle’s suspension and that she was unable to use the street to take her children for a walk in a stroller.
