Matagorda County Commissioners are working to make the area an attractive place for a steel piping manufacturer to expand and grow with the designation of a reinvestment zone and setting a public hearing for a possible tax abatement agreement.
The zone is located between Bay City and Van Vleck and is home to the current Tenaris facility. Tenaris is the leading manufacturer of pipes and related services for the world’s energy industry and other industrial applications. The plant also supplies pipes and tubular components for low-carbon energy applications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.