This morning the Bay City Fire Department and Bay City Police Department were called to an apartment fire at 4409 Hiram Brandon, Building E unit 34. First responders noticed heavy smoke and flame coming from the apartment and spreading to the attic. Neighboring fire departments Markham and Van Vleck came to assist.
The fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes. The fire damaged the apartment and common attic space for Building E. Smoke damage occurred in nearby apartments and the total estimated cost of damage is estimated to be about $40,000. The fire cause is listed as electrical in the apartment’s dining room.
