The search remains ongoing for 77-year-old missing Bay City man Faustino Silvas who was reported missing on March 8 to the Bay City Police Department.
A family member of Silvas told authorities that he hadn’t seen Silvas since March 2. Officers familiar with Silvas told the family member that they had seen him on March 4 while working patrol. However, the family member went by Silvas’ residence again and still was unable to make contact with him.
