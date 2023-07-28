The shakeups in leadership throughout Matagorda County school districts continue as former Bay City High School Principal, Estela Reyes, has been announced as this upcoming school year’s Blessing Elementary School principal.
“Along with the teachers and staff, I will work hard to continue the legacy of success established by Blessing Elementary School by building strong relationships with students, parents and community partners,” Reyes said in a social media post. “We have been working diligently to prepare and to ensure the highest levels of instructional delivery by an amazing staff who are dedicated to meeting the individual needs of all of our students.”
