Matagorda County and Precinct 2 Commissioner Mike Estlinbaum will host a Vessel Turn-In Program where individuals can get rid of inoperable vessels at the Matagorda County Fairgrounds on May 17 through 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“This project has been done in the past and we’re excited to be bringing it back,” said Estlinbaum. We’ve had residents asking about this and it’s a great program for the county and free to the public.”
