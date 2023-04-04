A body discovered on Sunday afternoon has connections to a Saturday investigation into a 911 hangup call where officers found blood at the scene and were told that someone had possibly been killed, authorities said Tuesday morning.
The person who called 911 on Saturday said a disturbance had taken place on JP Davis Avenue where blood was found, before hanging up again according to officials.
