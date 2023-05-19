Earlier this Friday afternoon, Tenie Holmes Elementary had to evacuate the campus when the fire alarms were set off by the campus Popcorn machine. During the process of making popcorn for students during the fifth-grade kickball tournament, smoke start to come out of the machine triggering the fire alarm. There was no fire, injury or harm caused by this incident.
“All students and staff are safe and will continue to enjoy their end-of-school-year activities as well as following their schedule as planned for today,” a statement released by the Bay City ISD read.
