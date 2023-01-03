Pollard and McDonald say their last goodbyes to county 

During a special commissioners’ court meeting Commissioner Kent Pollard and County Judge Nate McDonald were honored with Resolutions to thank them for their service to Matagorda County.
Kent Pollard married Mary Claire Breeden on Feb. 19, 1977, and together have two children, Allyson and Mary Leigh, and four grandchildren. Pollard has been a longtime resident of Matagorda County and retired from Sisk Hardware in Dec. 2010. Pollard was sworn in as the Commissioner of Precinct 2 on Jan. 1, 2011 and has continued to serve the citizens of Precinct 2 for the last twelve years. He’s maintained Precinct 2’s county roads being responsible for 200 miles of county roads and 35 bridges. During his term of office he has added 7 new bridges to that total. He has improved and maintained all beach fronts in both Matagorda County and Sargent, while maintaining the Matagorda Community Centers and purchasing a new center in Sargent.
