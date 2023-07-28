A months long narcotics investigation has resulted in the arrest of 39-year-old James Andrews after a traffic stop led to the seizure of a stolen firearm in his possession.
Armed with a search warrant for Andrews’ residence, Bay City Police said they seized 8.7 pounds of cocaine, 34 grams of pills believed to be Oxycodone and or Fentanyl, marijuana, two AR rifles and three pistols from the home. A K-9 search alerted authorities to narcotics throughout the home.
