Bay City Parks and Recreation will host the annual Freedom Fireworks in Le Tulle Park, located at 1135 South Highway 35, on Tuesday, July 4 from 7 to 9:30 p.m., with a firework show beginning at 9:30 p.m.
There is no charge for the event, but there will be food vendors and refreshments on site for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and picnic blankets to sit on during the firework show.
(0) comments
