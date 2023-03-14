The Texas Department of Public Safety is urging Texans to avoid traveling to Mexico for spring break due to the increased risk of drug cartel violence, crime and kidnappings.
“Drug cartel violence and other criminal activity represent a significant safety threat to anyone who crosses into Mexico right now,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “We have a duty to inform the public about safety, travel risks and threats. Based on the volatile nature of cartel activity and the violence we are seeing there; we are urging individuals to avoid travel to Mexico at this time.”
