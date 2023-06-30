The final drainage permit for section one of Bold Fox’s housing development, Sandhill, has been passed by Drainage District 1, giving the development the OK to begin construction. The first section of the development will have 103 single-family home lots ranging from the mid $200,000s to $300,000s.
“We’re really happy with the performance of the city and county in helping us get this moving along,” Bold Fox developer Alex Kamkar said. “We’re excited to be part of Matagorda’s booming economy; we believe in the American dream and part of that dream is buying a home. We want to be part of the effort in bringing back college kids home to invest their hometown.”
