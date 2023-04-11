Memorial cook-off to raise funds for education

Andrew Vasek was just 21 years old when he passed away in September of 2014 as the result of a grand mal seizure. Every year since, his family has hosted a fund raising cook-off to grant scholarship funds to all four high schools in Matagorda County.
“I woke up around midnight and I could hear the shower running, so I knocked on the door and he didn’t answer,” Nancy Vasek, mother of Andrew, said. “He had been known to fall asleep in the shower with the water running on him. I knocked again and again with no response, so I grabbed a key and unlocked the door. He had never made it into the shower. He had a seizure and had fallen over and, died.”
