The Matagorda Regional Medical Center’s Auxiliary is looking for help through volunteer work.
The center is seeking volunteers and new members to help the hospital three or more hours a week for various tasks, including operating the gift shop and information desk to assist visitors and patients, wheelchair transport of patients to departments and discharge, operating golf carts for patient transport around the campus and help with the scholarship program and hospital’s foundation.
