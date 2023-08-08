Matagorda County is celebrating National Health Center Week by signing a proclamation in support of local health centers including Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program.
“Community Health Centers are a critical element of the health system, serving rural, suburban, frontier and urban populations,” Matagorda County Judge Bobby Seiferman said. “They often provide the only accessible and dependable source of primary care in their communities. We honor their dedicated staff, board members, patients and all those responsible for their continued success and growth.”
