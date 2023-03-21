As the population in the Matagorda County Jail continues to increase, so does the overtime hours two jailers are having to put in.
“These guys are overworked, losing their vacation time and threatening to quit,” Matagorda County’s Human Resources Payroll Director Tressa Leadford said during Monday morning’s Commissioners Court meeting.
