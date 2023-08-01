A major head-on collision temporarily shut down traffic on Seventh St. as officials say a suspected intoxicated driver fled one accident in front of Texas Dow Employees Credit Union and then caused another several blocks away in front of Starbucks on Monday afternoon.
Authorities said they received several 911 calls that indicated an erratic driver in a yellow Jeep had caused and fled an accident in the 4000 block of Seventh St. and was heading westbound on Seventh.
