Local Sears to close its doors 

As businesses continue to shutter their doors nationwide, another franchise has joined their demise. The offshoot Sears brand, Sears Hometown Stores, have closed their doors coast to coast after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early December 2022 with plans to liquidate its 115 stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico.
Sears has been an appliance store staple locally for nearly 30 years and located at 3120 Avenue F, Bay City. Independent store owner Hank Huitt advised he wasn’t allowed to speak to the media but did provide a statement by provided by Sear’s public relationships management Jaffe Communications and financial firm Tiger Capital Group.
